The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Jan. 18, 19 and 20, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jan. 18
- Ilyes Awale, 22, 9100 block of Radford Road, Avon. Booked 12:42 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- James J. Michael, 26, 400 block of North Pine Street, Brazil. Booked 12:44 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, domestic battery (two counts), possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
- Madison R. Baugh, 30, 3300 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 p.m. Theft of a firearm and theft.
- Alicen R. Spencer, 19, 100 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
- Dominic A. Pope, 35, 600 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Theft of a firearm, failure to appear, escape from lawful detention and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
- Kristin L. Medlin, 40, 1900 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
- Betty J. Cheesman, 51, 500 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
- Amanda S. Byers, 27, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
Jan. 19
- Robin Lynch, 56, 400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
- Heidi D. Curtis, 39, 10 block of South 16th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 a.m. Conversion.
- Brian D. Berry, 61, 1900 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to stop after accident resulting in injury.
- Justin A. Edmonson, 28, 600 block of East Jefferson Street, Hymera. Booked 3:23 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, strangulation, conversion, false informing and invasion of privacy.
- Skyla N. Mahurin, 21, Club Soda, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
- Melinda D. Starks, 47, no address available. Booked 5:03 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.
- William J. Threlkeld, 44, no address available. Booked 5:37 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.
- Clayton R. Steward, 30, 6400 block of Heather Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and interference with custody.
- James Moore, 40, 200 block of Wynds Court, Columbus, Ohio. Booked 9:22 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.
- Trey A. Blaine, 26, 1800 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Theft.
- Darryl C. Livingston, 37, no address available. Booked 11:57 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; maintaining a common nuisance; unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of a controlled substance; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
Jan. 20
- Tammy L. Grisham, 38, 1100 block of West 105th Terrace, Overland Park, Kan. Booked 12:21 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and possession of a controlled substance.
- Gavin L. Hooker, 23, 8300 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 a.m. Dealing controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Crystal A. Church, 41, 100 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Neglect of a dependent.
- Tryston L. Reece, 25, 1100 block of Sugar Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
