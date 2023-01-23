Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain early with snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain early with snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.