Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 23, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Jan. 15 to 19, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jan. 15
• Landon DeAtley, 18, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Minor consuming.
• Roman L. Harrison, 32, 300 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:59 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael W. Hinkle, 33, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Burglary, residential entry, escape from lawful detention and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jenafer N. Kopp-Minartz, 36, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Failure to appear and robbery.
• Craig N. Long, 63, 1600 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Katie Ryan, 18, 200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 a.m. Minor consuming.
• Aaron L. Willman, 25, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Jan. 16
• Sandy Harper, 72, 5300 block of State Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jessica J. Julian, 35, 1200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Timothy R. Abernathy, 49, 10 block of Miller Street, Rosedale. Booked 9:28 a.m. Operating while intoxicated.
• Jane E. Cox, 33, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Amanda C. Haughn, 35, 800 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Conversion and domestic battery.
Jan. 17
• Kristin D. Arnett, 34, 600 block of South Court, Sullivan. Booked 12:37 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jacob M. Holbert, 21, 1700 block of West Blossom Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• William Weaver, 22, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine,
• Errol Bolin, 32, no address available. Booked 5:12 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Charles A. Flater, 59, 3200 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• George W. Dixon, 62, 1500 block of s Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 p.m. Court order.
• Anthony L. Smith, 70, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Marco P. Zanandrea, 40, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 p.m. Residential entry and criminal mischief.
• Debra Durand, 47, 1200 block of East Lark Road, Rosedale. Booked 4:09 p.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon J. Huber, 40, 4500 block of Hulman Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possessing paraphernalia.
• Connor Zippel, 20, 10 block of East Oak Street, Brazil. Booked 7:47 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kaylee M. Long, 20, 1600 block of North Sixth Ave, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Conversion.
Jan. 18
• Heather Sawyer, 51, 2100 block of Frisco Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Gregory A. Pitts, 40, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 a.m. Criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
• Zavius E. King, 28, 200 block of Lomo Drive, Louisville, Ky. Booked 4:18 p.m. Murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury Sbi to person other than defendant, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Terrence Anderson, 28, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Brianna J. Black, 25, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Thomas J. Higginbotham, 39, 400 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Joshua D. Edwards, 39, 1400 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:38 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joseph K. Van Denburg, 18, 10 block of East Cresthill Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 p.m. Reckless driving.
Jan. 19
• Jared A. Glass, 38, 4800 block of East Stanley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Bradley A. Hild, 24, 200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Unauthorized possession of a syringe and false reporting.
• Cody Briley, 23, 1300 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Possession of a legend drug; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Miranda J. Priehs, 30, 1100 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Mark D. Priehs, 34, 1100 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Travis J. Kraemer, 30, 6500 block of U.S. 40, Brazil. Booked 2:11 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Patrick N. Mitchell, 41, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sean M. Spelic, 39, 3100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
