Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 21, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Jan. 13 and 14, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jan. 13
• Michael A. James, 59, 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 a.m. Theft; false informing; resisting law enforcement; disarming a law enforcement officer; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremy D. Killough, 41, 10 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kimberlee S. Thomas, 51, 1100 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 11:14 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Tony J. Ringeo, 24, 1500 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Jacob A. Leber, 25, 1800 block of Archer Avenue, Marshall, Ill. Booked 2:43 p.m. Residential entry.
• Kyler S. Key, 29, 2400 block of Easy Quinn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 p.m. Failure to appear, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and false reporting.
• Joshua W. Powers, 38, 600 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
Jan. 14
• Albertine R. Scott, 40, 100 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• David A. Taylor, 21, no address available. Booked 12:38 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, possession of paraphernalia and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
Jan. 14
• Christa C. Gore, 23, 300 block of South 16th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Raymone L. Melton, 30, 300 block of East Center Street, Decatur, Ill. Booked 1:36 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Nathaniel D. Church, 36, 3700 block of East Phillips Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 p.m. Child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor (two counts).
• Jacinda A. Batchelor, 35, 10 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tammy J. Darkis, 47, no address available. Booked 5:25 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Carl S. Blackburn, 53, 1700 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Intimidation, confinement and battery with bodily injury.
• Joetta R. Blackburn, 58, 1700 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Kaden J. McCalister, 19, 2700 block of East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Quentin J. Sanders, 26, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Donald L. Norris, 33, 7500 block of East First Street, Riley. Booked 8:58 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, residential entry, false reporting, possession of stolen property and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dontaye M. Davis, 20, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Stephanie L. Cobb, 36, 2300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Rex J. Mix, 41, 3900 block of East Mansion Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.
• Christopher A. Brewer, 46, 200 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Larry W. Smith, 52, 500 block of North 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 p.m. Court order.
• Shannon Cree, 33, 8400 block of East Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jeremy R. Thomas, 34, 300 block of East Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Burglary.
Jan. 15
• James T. Burnett, 19, 400 block of Mulberry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. Minor consumption.
• Tracy L. Bennett, 38, no address available. Booked 3:14 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), neglect of dependent and possession of paraphernalia.
• Keoni Shake, 19, no address available. Booked 3:25 a.m. Minor consuming.
• Rachel Hobbs, 18, 500 block of Daniel Street, Wilmington, Ill. Booked 3:34 a.m. Minor consuming.
• Alexis M. Ravellete, 18, no address available. Booked 3:56 a.m. Minor consuming.
• Tyler M. Sanchez, 27, 300 block of South Clay Street, Bowling Green. Booked 4:03 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.
• Justin Racey, 30, 3100 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.