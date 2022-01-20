The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Jan. 10, 11 and 12, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jan. 10
• Skyla N. Mahurin, 20, 1900 block Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 a.m. Public intoxication and auto theft.
• Joseph William Gosciniak, 45, 100 block Oakland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Camille Nicole Fuqua, 28, 1100 block South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Steven J. Jesko, 37, 100 block North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Christina L. Lennox, 43, 2100 block North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Gerald L. Reedy, 55, 1100 block Buckeye, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Driving without ever obtaining a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Patrick J. Thompson, 35, 2300 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, battery against a public safety official, and theft.
Jan. 11
• Andrece M. Miller, 18, 2300 block South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 a.m. Juvenile court.
• Tulsa Snow, 21, 600 block Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Todd Lindsey Prilaman, 49, no address, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official.
• Jennifer Michele Pennell, 31, 1100 block North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 a.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Armani C. Gardner, 22, no address available, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 a.m. Burglary, theft, and failure to appear.
• James A. Hillman, 64, 2800 block Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Suzzette R. Williams, 52, 4400 block South Sioux, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Failure to accurately document animals possessed under license.
• Christopher Paul Manning, 50, 700 block Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 p.m. Auto theft, robbery, domestic battery.
• Alexa Nicole Baugh, 33, 10 block North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:24 p.m. Dealing in meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
• Dustin H. Baker, 35, 5900 block South Graves Road, Brazil. Booked 8:11 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia, conversion, and possession of meth.
• Kevin Arnett, 54, 3000 block Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance without prescription, reckless driving, and driving while intoxicated.
• Anthony William Lynn-Morris, 26, 3200 block East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Criminal mischief.
Jan. 12
• Samuel Joe Weihert, 36, 1600 block Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and resisting Law Enforcement.
• Michelle Lynn Baldwin, 33, 2200 block Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 a.m. Dealing in meth.
• Alfred Francis Everette III, 34, 1200 block Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Ryan J. Christian, 34, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 a.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman, domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Larry R. Mankin, 34, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; escape from lawful detention; dealing in methamphetamine; and possession of methamphetamine.
• John B. Gould, 41, 5300 block of West County Road 1350, Jasonville. Booked 1:15 p.m. Residential entry, theft and auto theft.
• Bobbie C. Brown, 66, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Keegan T. Heck, 28, 1400 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• Kaycee A. Harris, 23, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Matthew R. Hogue, 32, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
• Richard L. West, 35, 10 block of North 350 West, Rockville. Booked 8:14 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Joshua R. Jeffers, 32, 600 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:38 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Tiffany D. Jeffers, 32, 600 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Disorderly conduct and domestic battery.
• Rocky J. Hamburg, 34, 1400 block of South Battlerow Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kathryn E. Grimes, 33, 1600 block of North Lawrence Hollow Drive, Bloomfield. Booked 10:01 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Skyler R. Cooper, 28, 600 block of South Franklin Street, Brazil. Booked 10:08 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Jan. 13
• Cameron L. Sluder, 19, 2600 block of Dillman, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; neglect of dependent; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
