Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 21, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Devon Elkins, 19, 1500 block of West Black Betty Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Court order, criminal mischief, burglary, burglary of a dwelling, theft (two counts) and theft of a firearm.
• Sheldon J. Warren, 28, 1300 block of Barn Dance Lane, Rosedale. Booked 5:25 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Joshua T. Cox, 37, 300 block of Jackson Street, Sullivan. Booked 7:25 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and theft.
Thursday
• Christopher T. Atkinson, 31, 5300 block of North Miami Gardens Street, Brazil. Booked 1:56 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
