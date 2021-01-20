Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 20, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Taylor C. Murphy, 28, 2900 block of Winthrop Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Erica S. Gamsby, 26, 10 block of West Third Street, Manchester. Booked 11:05 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe (three counts), criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joann C. Hagen, 38, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Richard L. Sanders, 32, 200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Sammie L. Peters, 41, 1600 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 7:51 p.m. Conversion and possession of methamphetamine.
• Bobbie R. Brown, 65, no address available. Booked 8:59 p.m. Failure to register as a sex offender (two counts) and strangulation.
Wednesday
• Charles R. Judy, 50, 2100 block of Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Westly E. Noe, 41, 600 block of East Voorhees, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
