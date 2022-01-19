Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 19, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Jan. 6, 7 and 8, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jan. 6
• Dakota W. Martin, 31, 7300 block of South County Road, Reelsville. Booked 9:45 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, theft and auto theft.
• Rick R. Orman, 51, 800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official and theft.
• David L. Hammond, 32, 10 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Thomas A. Morson, 26, 500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Intimidation, and battery or battery by bodily waste committed with deadly weapon.
• Matthew L. Meadows, 35, 2100 block of North Second Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
• Russell W. Silvers, 57, 5000 block of Archer Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (two counts).
• Chad J. Decker, 47, 6300 block of South Canal Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Theresa G. Wheatley, 48, 1900 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Possession of legend drug and possession of a controlled substance.
• Dion M. Riley, 26, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Felon carrying a handgun and burglary of a dwelling.
• Brian D. Rusk, 62, 100 block of Chestnut, Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and habitual traffic violator.
• Michael Coope, 40, 800 block of West Lincoln, Rockville. Booked 8:08 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery.
Jan. 7
• Tiffany R. Todd, 33, 100 block of South Union Street, Darwin, Ill. Booked 4:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Trey M. Sebring, 35, 600 block of Grant Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Kaylee L. Lumaye, 31, 3900 block of East Mansion Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Larry W. Smith, 52, 500 block of North 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 8:43 p.m. Court order.
• Patrick J. Thompson, 35, 1100 block of Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 p.m. Theft.
Jan. 8
• Deondra L. Owens, 39, 300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:03 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Steven L. Shepard, 52, St. Bernice. Booked 2:11 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dillion E. Mitchell, 23 400 block of South Normandy Avenue, Los Angeles, Calif. Booked 3:59 a.m. Reckless driving; aggressive driving; obstruction of justice; theft; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Isabella A. Stone John, 23, 10 block of South Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, Calif. Booked 4:01 a.m. Obstruction of justice, theft and false reporting.
• Mohammah Samkari, 33, 6900 block of Frankie Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ansyee G. Shelton, 26, 2500 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Gage R. Joy, 22, 100 block of North 27th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 p.m. Theft and possession of a controlled substance.
• John L. Featherston, 35, no address available. Booked 4:03 p.m. Theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael A. Smith, 35, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Fraud and theft.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Jan. 9
• Ashlee M. Zippel, 38, 2600 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Courtney M. Redington, 36, 3900 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Brittany A Barnhart, 28, 3700 block of South Hampton Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Derek Chastain, 36, 1300 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Joshua A. Fint, 37, 2400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Paul D. Dillingham, 44, 2100 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 a.m. Court order.
• Frederick E. Coe, 43, 600 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Stuart MacPherson, 68, no address available. Booked 12:54 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Arnaldo M. Pineda, 41, 1800 block of East Hunter Avenue, Bloomington. Booked 1:48 p.m. Battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Jose A. Plasencia, 44, 900 block of Washington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 p.m. Intimidation and criminal gang activity.
• Patrick M. Rowe, 39, 1700 block of North First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Donald M. Riley, 29, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:14 p.m. Theft, conversion, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and battery against a public safety official.
• Hunter Stevens, 18, 10 block of North Jefferson Street, Rockville. Booked 11:32 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, reckless possession of paraphernalia, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jan. 10
• Cyal M. Colon, 29, 2400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Scott E. Myers, 29, 3700 block of West Woodland Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 a.m. Burglary; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and reckless driving.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until prove. guilty.
