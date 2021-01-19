Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 19, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Stephanie D. Rutledge, 37, 2200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Dwayne E. McMahan, 28, 200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Theft of a firearm.
• Corey M. Rutledge, 40, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Invasion of privacy; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Derrick W. Poirrier, 31, 1800 block of North 6½ Stre, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Theft and fraud.
• Kevin R. Harris, 26, 10 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Strangulation, domestic battery and domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
• Amber Manning, 23, 10 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 p.m. Domestic battery.
Monday
• Paul R. Farris, 25, 3400 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tyrell R. Dowdell, 26, 10 block of Blakely Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lucas A. White, 20, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Illegal consumption of alcohol by minor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Grant M. Cooper, 21, 600 block of South Franklin Street, Brazil. Booked 12:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Ashley M. Ellinger, 31, 500 block of South State Road 63, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Shawn M. Passwater, 34, 400 block of North Denny Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:12 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Tuesday
• D'Andre L. Caruthers, 19, 700 block of Summit Street, Ark City, Kan. Booked 12:54 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official; robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; and escape from lawful detention drawing or using a deadly weapon, or inflicting bodily injury on another person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
