Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 18, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• David D. Long, 22, 10 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Don M. Bennett, 35, 2900 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Drew Sluder, 41, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 p.m. Intimidation, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and theft.
• Samuel H. Mays, 45, 200 block of North Central Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 12:53 p.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry, theft and criminal trespass.
• Christopher A. Gurley, 42, 300 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Neglect of a dependent.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 31, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Heather R. Valledor, 36, 10 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Lisa J. Pierce, 52, 2800 block of East Davis Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Billie J. Alkire, 35, 10 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Tommy Dycus, 40, 100 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 p.m. Expired plates, improper headlights, improper or no tail or plate light, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Saturday
• Ashton Bennett, 18, 2900 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Hank D. Reel, 56, 2500 block of North 1170th Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 3:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Colton J. Clements, 18, 800 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief, invasion of privacy (two counts), resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Kevin M. Massey, 53, 2700 block of East Northwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew T. Haraway, 18, 1100 block of Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Kimberly M. White, 53, 9700 block of East Terry Avenue, Seelyville. Booked 10:15 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• William N. Taylor, 25, 5500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.
• Samantha Wooster, 24, 10 block of Foulkes, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Conversion.
• Skyla N. Mahurin, 19, 1200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Auto theft.
Sunday
• Chad A. McCullough, 36, 7600 block of East Devonald Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 a.m. Domestic battery (three counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
