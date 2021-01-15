Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 16, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• David M. Riley, 21, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 a.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Edward A. Bailey, 40, 4300 block of South Longyear Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 p.m. Invasion of privacy and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
• Ryan L. Roberts, 29, 600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Conversion, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and theft (two counts).
• Drew R. Sluder, 41, 200 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Macey A. Cunningham, 19, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 p.m. Auto theft, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Dylan A. Romandine, 25, 10 block of West Church Street, brazil. Booked 7:37 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua R. Tabor, 35, 10 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Burglary.
Friday
• Diedre M. Wilson, 21, Roadway Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
