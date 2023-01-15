The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
- Floyde Hamblin, 58, 1200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Michael J. Cheesman, 54, 100 block of West Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
- Lacey Walker, 21, 600 block of Northwest A Street, Linton. Booked 4:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Carrie M. Jolley, 21, 100 block of Kentucky Street, Danville, Ill. Booked 5:29 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Samuel H. Mays, 47, 1700 block of East 150 North Road, Paris, Ill. Booked 12:10 p.m. Criminal trespass, stalking, intimidation and invasion of privacy (two counts).
- Vincent M. Butler, 56, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; invasion of privacy; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Avi D. Williams, 44, no address available. Booked 2:31 p.m. Intimidation and criminal trespass.
- Laurie Hoffman, 51, 1800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; unlawful possession of syringe; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- William D. Ellis, 60, 900 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Skyler L. Obergfell, 22, no address available. Booked 8:05 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Haliegh K. Euratte, 35, 200 block of Adams Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Douglas E. Lampe, 36, 2900 block of Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:38 p.m. Failure to appear and habitual traffic violator.
- Paul E. Wilson, 41, 7900 block of Wabash, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 p.m. Failure to appear.
Saturday
- Harold D. Ross, 60, 100 block of North State Line Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Zachary R. Spidle, 30, 10 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
- Randall Gabbard, 63, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 a.m. Battery.
- Jennifer M. Pennell, 32, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Domestic battery.
- Matthew J. Hinkel, 26, 7900 block of Spitz Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
- James G. Pennell, 56, 1100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
- Amanda Newman, 27, 5800 block of Camden Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Gary A. McAdams, 31, 1400 block of South Indiana 63 Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 a.m. Criminal trespass.
- Timothy Washburn, 24, 2600 block of North Tiffin, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 a.m. Intimidation.
- Saliou Sampil, 23, 1200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
- Joe D. Wallace, 30, 19500 block of North 2600th Street, Dennison, Ill. Booked 5:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Sunny S. Jones, 47, 200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 a.m. Conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
