Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 15, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Laura L. Wilson, 48, 300 block of Murphy, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Kim V. Miller, 51, 400 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Mary E. Truax-Ausman, 52, 800 block of Wabash, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Zacharia J. Zills, 38, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Anthony J. Williams, 50, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 p.m. Possession of a look alike substance, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Storm D. Hernandez, 28, 1300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Battery; counterfeiting; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brenda G. Smith, 64, 700 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Mary E. Walker, 37, 10 block of Berry Street, Greencastle. Booked 8:47 p.m. Auto theft.
Tuesday
• Maeve E. Bolin, 18, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Trevor L. Montgomery, 47, 200 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief, criminal recklessness, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation.
• Thomas A. Fennell, 29, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Timothy L. Shaffer, 33, 600 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William A. Lewis, 41, 4400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 a.m. Unlawful entry of school property by a serious sex offender.
• Robert L. Carter, 28, 1500 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 a.m. Counterfeiting and fraud.
• Austin D. Copp, 18, 100 block of Landings Court, Brazil. Booked 12:08 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, interference with the reporting of a crime, carrying a handgun without a license and pointing loaded firearm at another person.
• Edward A. Russell, 40, 400 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance for legend drugs, theft, escape from lawful detention, carrying a handgun without a license (two counts) and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Gregory A. Schultz, 44, 2400 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Court order.
• Blake A. Mullenix, 37, 400 block of East Compton Street, Brazil. Booked 3:20 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life.
• Amanda S. Byers, 25, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Taylor N. Okulovich, 22, 10 block of South Grant Street, Brazil. Booked 7:58 p.m. Possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Nicholas R. Brannon, 63, 1000 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Bryan L. Boswell, 45, 10 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lucas R. Carter, 38, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 a.m. Parole violation.
• Gary A. Brownfield, 70, 2100 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cynthia L. George, 47, 400 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Thomas J. Haworth, 25, 2100 block of North Third, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Sheila A. Foster, 20, 1800 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possessing a look-alike substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Ac Cephus, 27, 1300 block of North 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts).
• Jaelyn R. Strong, 20, 200 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Conversion.
Thursday
• Jason Custer, 31, 500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Burglary.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
