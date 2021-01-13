Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 14, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• William L. Carter III, 37, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Burglary, possession of a controlled substance and false reporting.
• William A. Roberts, 52, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Robbery.
• Mackinze A. Britt, 20, 1500 block of South 20th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Conversion.
Sunday
• Luis A. Arias, 33, 3700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Darla J. Wilson, 31, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 a.m. Residential entry and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Paula Sanchez, 31, 900 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 p.m. Neglect of dependent.
• Grant K. Killion, 35, 2800 block of Farrington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Intimidation.
• Ronald A. McCall, 50, 10 block of Potomac, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Camille N. Fuqua, 27, 1800 block of South 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Jon Ice, 25, 8700 block of North County Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Intimidation and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Monday
• Christopher L. Butler, 34, 100 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance; possession of a synthetic drug, possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and theft (two counts).
• Kimberly L. Edmondson, 35, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 a.m. Criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.