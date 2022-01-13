Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 13, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Jan. 5 and 6, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Jan. 5

• Brock P. McKenna, 25, 600 block of East Solitude Court, Camby. Booked 8:26 a.m. Sexual misconduct with a minor.

• Darrell G. Balder Jr., 55, 1400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 a.m. Failure to appear.

• Jason A. Tidd, 41, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Farmersburg. Booked 10:46 a.m. Failure to appear.

• Savanah Ellerman, 25, 1600 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 a.m. Domestic battery.

• Christopher S. Wallace, 39, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 p.m. Theft of a firearm, theft and possession of methamphetamine.

• Joshua W. Brown, 33, 2300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 p.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness and confinement.

• Dustin T. Wheeler, 40, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 4:05 p.m. Battery.

• Kaden J. McCalister, 19, 9200 block of U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), improper or no tail or plate light, and no valid driver's license.

• Russell E. Baugh, 48, 1300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

• Chad A. McKillop, 48, 1600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Conversion.

• Robert C. Mitchell Jr., 50, 600 block of West Monroe Street, Clinton. Booked 10:03 p.m. Trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

• Ruben F. Floyd, 48, 1100 block of Railroad Road, Fontanet. Booked 11:55 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license (two counts); knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; possession of an altered firearm; possession of paraphernalia; unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon; unlawful possession of syringe; auto theft; conversion; escape from lawful detention; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.

Jan. 6

• Russell E. Swaim, 47, 9600 block of Kate Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.

• Hunter J. Thomas, 24, 2700 block of East Harlan Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Robert A. Williams, 42, no address available. Booked 2:44 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of paraphernalia; false informing; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of methamphetamine.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Tags

Trending Video