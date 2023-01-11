The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
- Jessica M. Bolin, 36, 10 block of Gardendale, Seelyville. Booked 9:01 a.m. Public intoxication.
- Taylor N. Elliott, 23, 1800 block of Birch Run Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), escape, manufacturing methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
- Jacob M. Hanna, 28, 7400 block of North Thayer Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement (two counts), burglary, dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance, possessing a look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.
- Sharice D. Kelly, 39, 900 block of South 15th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.
- David A. Taylor, 22, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Taylor J. Sanders, 29, 400 block of East School Road, Rosedale. Booked 5:09 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Shawn M. Bass, 36, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
- Larry E. Vire, 41, 2900 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 p.m. Failure to appear.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
