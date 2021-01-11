Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 11, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Cheyenne N. Lankford, 20, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Shane Cox, 36, 2200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Janeen M. Pastrick, 37, 600 block of Swan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Robbery.
• Darius J. Jenkins, 26, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
• John S. Mize, 39, 300 block of Water Street, Clinton. Booked 3:05 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Ashley J. Waltermire, 30, 300 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Steven A. Soto, 38, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Friday
• Nicole J. Lawrence, 40, 7500 block of North 42½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Gregory W. Denbo, 37, 2900 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Craig R. Hendry, 21, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; dealing in a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey W. Crews, 52, 1500 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 p.m. Domestic battery; robbery resulting in serious bodily injury; burglary resulting in bodily injury; auto theft; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Joshua M. Cooper, 27, 1900 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and battery against public safety official.
• Amanda R. Williams, 41, 800 block of Ritterskamp Avenue, Vincennes. Booked 8:12 p.m. Failure to use headlights between sunset and sunrise, neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (four counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 1.
• Jalon A. Shaffer, 25, 300 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Saturday
• Patrick C. Sharp, 33, 600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; burglary; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brandon R. Pruitt, 19, 400 block of West Heap Street, Farmersburg. Booked 1:35 a.m. Theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
