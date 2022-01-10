The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementJan. 3 and Jan. 4, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jan. 3
• Pete W. Walton, 34, 2900 block Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 a.m. Interfering in the reporting of a crime, and domestic battery.
• Crystal M. Sharp, 30, 900 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Riannon M. Kuykendall, 23, no address, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 a.m. Theft.
• Donald Eugene Majors, 68, 800 block North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Unlawful manufacture, distribution, or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; possession of a look-a-like substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of counterfeited substance.
• Jason J. Long, 40, 6500 block North Division Road, Shelburn. Booked 3:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, and invasion of privacy.
• Steven D. Houtsch, 48, 1800 block North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Battery and domestic battery.
• Kevin D. Kronenberger, 34, 8200 block North County Road, Clay. Booked 8:56 p.m. Court order and failure to appear.
Jan. 4
• Joe C. Harris, 27, 1100 block South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• Timothy Jewell Wright, 36, 2500 block South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 a.m. Driving without ever obtaining a license, driving while suspended with prior suspension, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and driving while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
