Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 10, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Ernest E. Atkinson, 39, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lyndsey S. Ballard, 23, 10 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Jacob A. Sons, 41, 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Katherine E. Zeller, 22, 1100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Coal A. Everson, 27, 1100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ethan D. Dickey, 28, 200 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft (three counts).
• Michael S. Crowthers, 46, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Stephanie D. Ray, 35, 10 block of East Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Habitual traffic violator and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 31, no address available. Booked 10:45 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
Thursday
• Sydney J. Elkins, 28, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Possessing a look-alike substance and possession of handgun without license.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
