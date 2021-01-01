Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 1, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Steven F. Searing, 61, 7400 block of Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Diana S. Williams, 53, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 p.m. Conversion, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dwayne H. Latham, 47, 1900 block of South 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jason Custer, 31, 500 block of South 20th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Kenneth Fields, 37, 1100 block of Fort Harrison Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 p.m. Public intoxication and criminal trespass.
Friday
• Robert A. Hart, 28, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 a.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Cody M. Lawson, 22, 600 block of U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyler W. Schaafsma, 31, 100 block of Woodbine, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
