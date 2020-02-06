Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 6, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Michael R. Bousman, 36, no address available. Booked 9:55 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Jesse West, 39, 700 block of South Union Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 a.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender.
• Clinton D. Coffey, 29, 2800 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Calvin R. Davis, 48, 1400 block of Mercury Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:01 p.m. Court order.
• Timothy R. Hobbs, 20, 700 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, resisting law enforcement, operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility and criminal mischief.
• Virgle K. Bass, 57, 700 block of West Garfield, Shelburn. Booked 3:48 p.m. out-of-county warrant.
• Dawn M. Mitchell, 37, 500 block of East Main Street, Jasonville. Booked 4:43 p.m. Theft and theft of a firearm.
• Brandon M. Roberts, 28, 1700 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Conversion.
• Alcie A. Wilson, 37, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Gerry N. Neidhamer, 28, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Invasion of privacy (three counts), resisting law enforcement and forgery.
• Jacob D. Cook, 28, 1700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Invasion of privacy, domestic battery, strangulation and domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant person.
• Dane Valentine, 50, 9900 block of Bluff Street, Rosedale. Booked 9:47 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Thursday
• Korrina A. Young, 20, 400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Mark D. Wells, 65, 3000 block of North Andy Way, Bloomington. Booked 1:11 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, habitual felony offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Greggory A. Fransted, 25, 2900 block of South Montezuma Street, Mecca. Booked 4:39 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Trey A. Blaine, 23, 6800 block of Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
