Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 20, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Trent L. Williams, 48, 200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 a.m. Intimidation.
• Jamey A. Phelps, 47, 2200 block of East Haythorn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 a.m. Court order.
• Brian P. Morris, 22, 200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Trey A. Blaine, 23, 1800 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:01 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury; strangulation; unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; and possessing a look-alike substance.
• Catherin L. Adams, 28, 1400 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked noon. Theft of a firearm.
• Sean P. Dempsey, 35, 2600 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Hope N. Bennett, 41, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, theft of a firearm and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Michael A. Edwards, 38, 4300 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• John K. Miller Jr., 37, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Nicholas K. Huff, 33, 1400 block of Grand, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• David R. Winemiller, 46, 700 block of East Main Street, Jamestown. Booked 6:19 p.m. Theft, identity deception and fraud.
• Angel R. Rapier, 39, 10 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Zashawn F. Suggs, 19, 200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:36 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Harvey R. Cheesman, 61, 6300 block of Putnam Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Justin M. Curtis, 27, 1100 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lori Fecek, 49, 1100 block of Parkview Lane, Fisher. Booked 11:51 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Thursday
• Curtis W. Gillie, 37, 300 block of West Edwards Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
