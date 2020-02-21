The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Richard L. Miekow, 37, 100 block South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
Ethan J. Delaney, 23, 900 block North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:53 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Chardonna Lynn Cochran, 25, 400 block North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 p.m. Theft and fraud.
Derrick William Poirrier, 30, transient, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 p.m. Escape from lawful detention and failure to appear on felony charge.
Vincent E. Grimes, 50, 1400 block Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Burglary and theft.
Codie L. Deweese, 25, 1100 block North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 p.m. Court order.
Richard D. Shepard, 58, 1500 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, burgery, battery against public safety official.
Matthew James Fitzthum, 52, 400 block South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 9:21 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Alfred Mack Branch, 53, 1500 block Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 p.m. Criminal trespass.
James W. Chambers, 51, 10 block McKinley Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Robbery, domestic battery, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy).
Friday
• David Keith, 41, 4200 block East 75th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kathy Weir, 49, 3400 block West Old Highway 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:53 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Becky J. Toney, 48, Rosedale. Booked 1:04 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jarvette King, 33, 700 block South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
• Logan J. Noble, 21, 600 block South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and battery against a public safety official.
• Valerie Ricketts, 33, 1000 block Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Criminal trespass, auto theft and conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
