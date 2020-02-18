Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 18, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Curtis S. Freeland, 34, 1100 block of South Daniel Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 p.m. Court order.
• Donald P. Murray, 38, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 p.m. Auto theft, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Kelly J. Pappas, 49, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 p.m. Conversion.
• Thomas C. Williams, 61, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ronald A. Mundy, 45, 1200 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Tyler L. Light, 18, 1200 block of North Smith Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Intimidation, battery with bodily injury and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Lea K. Williams, 47, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Joshua D. Deckard, 37, 1600 block of West Saint Joe Road, Sellersburg. Booked 12:03 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kyler S. Key, 27, 2400 block of East Quinn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.
• Ken W. Milner, 37, 100 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.