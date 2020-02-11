Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 11, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Tasha D. Towles, 44, 3800 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Failure to signal for turn or lane change, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Gregory A. Taylor, 66, 4200 block of South 5½, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Reckless driving.
• Cameron T. Snavely, 26, 500 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to stop after accident resulting in injury.
• Trevor L. Montgomery, 46, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Brian M. Baker, 42, 200 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Tuesday
• Douglas R. Spacht, 29, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Conversion.
• Joshua B. Harris, 38, 700 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Intimidation.
• Ariale J. Schell, 28, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Timothy L. Swafford, 43, 1100 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Lawrence A. Schell, 33, 800 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Brice J. Harry, 48, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Pierce J. Gordon, 22, 5400 block of Ryanne Marie Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Terrence Jackson, 54, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
