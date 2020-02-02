Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 2, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Andrew R. Jones, 23, 10 block of Judith Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tommie L. Mundy Jr., 50, 2200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 a.m. Probation violation.
• Thomas L. Gorham, 39, 6100 block of West Empire Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Logan K. Euratte, 26, 200 block of Adams Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Robert L. Wright, 34, 1700 block of South 17½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Revoke direct placement and escape from lawful detention.
• Darrius D. Robinson, 23, 2900 block of Ijams Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 p.m. Unsafe lane movement, disregarding a traffic control device or flagman, and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Renny L. Marshall, 39, 200 block of East 150, Rockville. Booked 1:12 p.m. Conversion.
• Michael R. Bousman, 36, Rose Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:55 p.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Kristopher Bunting, 42, 400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dylan K. Ventura, 21, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Eric A. Dickerson, 39, 500 block of North Main Street, Sullivan. Booked 5:20 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Amos E. Johnson, 26, 200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Court order and other (not classified).
• James B. Winfree, 49, 8100 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts), resisting law enforcement and criminal conversion.
• Geoffrey F. Ewan, 40, 1800 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:15 p.m. Conversion.
• Shawn C. Henley, 46, 1800 block of Warren Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Darrell D. Brown, 20, 4200 block of Kinsley Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:53 p.m. Rape.
• Darrell W. Grayless II, 47, East Voorhees Street, Harmony. Booked 10:55 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday
• Thomas R. Johnson, 50, 2600 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jonathon Blackwell, 31, 10 block of South Waggoner Street, Sandborn. Booked 1:51 p.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Corey A. Hair, 22, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Domestic battery; strangulation; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• April R. Crow, 40, 4400 block of South Longyear Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Terrance L. Ballard, 36, 1400 block of South Ninth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jake S. Gruber, 19, 5100 block of South State Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:11 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and minor possession of alcoholic beverage.
• Madelyn Man, 20, 200 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Nathan L. Mitchell, 43, 700 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 a.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
