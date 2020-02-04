Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 4, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Tony J. Brown, 23, 2100 block of East Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Heidi E. Gifford, 37, 100 block of East Harlan Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Austin Gulley, 24, 1900 block of Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 p.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Skyler F. Mann, 23, 1100 block of Indiana 243, Cloverdale. Booked 1:07 p.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, criminal recklessness, and refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
• Cynthia J. Green, 42, 2200 block of West Highland, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jennifer E. Owens, 36, 1100 block of North 10th Street, Clinton. Booked 5:06 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Donshea J. Steele, 21, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Debra A. Pruitt, 58, 400 block of South Fifth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin L. Matherly, 33, 400 block of East 30th Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Susan M. Smith, 49, 600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Joseph K. Rivera, 20, 6200 block of Hohman Avenue, Hammond. Booked 12:09 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Avery N. Hart, 27, 2200 block of North Tabertown Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:29 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Joseph A. West, 33, 1700 block of Thompson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Daniel L. Phelps, 38, 300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 a.m. Failure to appear (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ronald S. Link, 37, 1600 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Intimidation.
• Jason M. Windle, 45, 100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 a.m. Possession of handgun without license.
• Justin D. Dawson, 42, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Sherry L. Harris, 51, 10 block of East Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.