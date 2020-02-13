The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Marcellus K. Cunningham, 23, Crawford Apartments, Bloomington. Booked 10:27 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
• Ashley N. Judson, 35, 1800 block North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Nathaniel Johnson, 39, 1300 block Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kevin Wayne Owens, 54, 1600 block Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Melinda D. Sell, 44, 2200 block Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Dusty Ray Murray, 34, 1100 block South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 p.m. Battery (2 counts), criminal confinement, criminal confinement armed with deadly weapon, robbery while armed with deadly weapon, criminal mischief, burglary resulting in bodily injury, burglary armed with deadly weapon, and intimidation.
• Penny Jo Long, 53, 2900 block Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Theft and escape from lawful detention.
• James M. Price, 50, 1300 block Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Billy R. Tate, 39, 1300 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:33 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child under 16.
• Benjamin Earl Cash, 32, 400 block West Strawberry Road, Rockville. Booked 7:14 p.m. Dealing in meth (2 counts).
• Brian William Scott, 48, 2100 block North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Jamie A. McMurtry, 46, 400 block South 15th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and criminal confinement.
• Shelbi L. Wimm, 18, 600 block Vine Street, Clinton. Booked 11:02 p.m. Conversion.
Thursday
• Richard Lee Gouker, 40, 600 block South 13th 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 a.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
