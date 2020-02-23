Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 23, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• James A. Parker, 36, 1100 block of South McAdams Road, Rockville. Booked 9:37 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Andrea M. Hancock, 40, 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 a.m. Court order.
• Seth P. Bolin, 23, 700 block of North 13th Street, Lafayette. Booked 11:32 a.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug (two counts).
• Cameron T. Snavely, 26, 500 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Samantha J. Booth, 29, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 p.m. Conversion.
• William R. Smith, 26, 200 block of Thompson, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Burglary.
• Robert R. Roy, 40, 100 block of Jackson Street, Prairieview. Booked 8:45 p.m. Obstruction of justice.
• Mikel McCarty, 25, 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Paris, Ill. Booked 8:54 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brandi L. Stogsdill, 33, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
• Jason Reed, 40, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 10:26 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Abigaile Lowe, 24, 10 block of South Main Street, Rosedale. Booked 11:14 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Saturday
• Casie S. Rudisel, 38, 200 block of Dean, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal trespass, conversion, trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Kevin P. Daugherty, 52, 10 block of Palminra Road, Debary, Fla. Booked 3:11 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ty'Raja Brown, 22, 500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 a.m. Battery.
• Kizito Nkundurwanda, 22, 2600 block of Bow Court Boulevard, South Bend. Booked 5:59 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kody D. Wright, 35, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 3:18 p.m. Court order.
• Jessica B. Allison, 29, 900 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tamika N. Shavers, 34, 1100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Domestic battery.
• David D. Rigdon, 27, 1400 block of Maple, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in bodily injury to pregnant woman, criminal gang intimidation and residential entry.
• Joseph S. Miller, 28, 100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Richard R. Jones, 48, 2100 block of Owen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Joshua Wagnon, 34, 10 block of West Main, Robinson, Ill. Booked 10:01 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Raymone L. Melton, 28, 1400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 p.m. Criminal mischief, battery and domestic battery.
Sunday
• Sean P. Yakel, 48, 7900 block of North County Road 675 West, Brazil. Booked 2:15 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Nickolas L. Parker, 22, 400 block of West Trinity Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
