Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 19, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Kevin W. Steele, 26, 10 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Isaiah H. Rogers, 32, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 a.m. Court order.
• Brayton R. Gilbert, 18, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 1:06 p.m. Conversion.
• Jason A. Mize, 42, 100 block of West County Road 900 South, Carlisle. Booked 1:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Linnie D. Caradine, 19, 7900 block of Cullen Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 8:41 p.m. Intimidation, battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
• James L. Lawson, 44, 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:05 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shannon B. Jeffers, 39, 1200 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Wednesday
• Thomas D. Long, 42, 10 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.