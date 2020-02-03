Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 3, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Lameki Y. Owens, 29, 2100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 a.m. Battery against public safety official, disorderly conduct, criminal conversion and false informing.
• David G. Collett Jr., 43, Cloverdale. Booked 10:43 a.m. Court order.
• Bryan K. Cornelius Sr., 58, 300 block of Fortune Street, Gwinn, Mich. Booked 10:56 a.m. Court order.
• Randall E. Myers, 39, Waynetown. Booked 11:07 a.m. Court order.
• Marie L. Schmitt, 36, no address available. Booked 11:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Anthony M. Leonard, 24, 10 block of East Blaine Street, Brazil. Booked 12:14 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Angela M. Boyd, 51, 2600 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Residential entry and domestic battery.
• Jessica L. Kimmel, 32, 1200 block of West Third Street, Clinton. Booked 2:45 p.m. Conversion and possession of a controlled substance.
• James A. Chapman Jr., 31, no address available. Booked 2:47 p.m. Court order.
• Elora L. Long, 30, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:33 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; credit card fraud; and theft.
• Kevon J. Sanders, 19, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry and criminal conversion.
Monday
• Terri J. Wallisa, 38, 2800 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Britney N. Dove, 19, 9300 block of North County Road 500, Brazil. Booked 2:55 a.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, robbery and burglary while armed with deadly weapon.
• Jesse L. Hobbs, 18, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 a.m. Criminal recklessness; robbery; burglary; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Donald R. Johnson, 18, 1100 block of Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 a.m. Criminal recklessness, robbery and burglary.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
