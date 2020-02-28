The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Ronald Scott Link, 37, 1200 block Ridney Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 a.m. Intimidation.
• Brittany Joann Michel, 23, 2200 block Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 a.m. Battery against a public safety official, domestic battery, domestic battery in presence of a child under 16, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, intimidation, possession of meth.
• Grace Ann Bemis, 22, 6600 block North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Terry Allen Haney, 52, 3900 block North Murphy, Brazil. Booked 2:26 p.m. Possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda A. Gouker, 39, 200 block North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Danny J. Forbes, 52, 10300 block South Sherfick Lane, Rosedale. Booked 7:37 p.m. Auto theft, driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated.
• Jesse V. Schane, 29, 3000 block West 850, Bunker Hill. Booked 7:47 p.m. Possession of meth.
Friday
• John C. Hoover, 48, 200 North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Criminal recklessness, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (2 counts).
• Robert A. Hart, 27, 1400 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 a.m. Driving a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph J. Montgomery, 43, 10 block North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 a.m. Ordinance violation.
• Abdulaziz Alghamdi, 21, 2000 block Cobbleston Way, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew L. Meadows, 33, 2100 block North Second Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.