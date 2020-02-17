Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 17, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jalen Barker, 19, 400 block of Cormorant Court, Lafayette. Booked 2:10 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Calvina Smith, 23, 300 block of North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:30 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• David J. Pitts, 21, 1200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Court order and false informing.
• Christopher M. Davis, 37, 500 block of Meridian Road, Mitchell. Booked 12:14 p.m. Court order.
• Thomas A. Fennell, 28, 4400 block of Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• David S. Hall, 50, 1400 block of 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:30 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ladasia Moore, 20, 600 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, minor possession of alcohol and intimidation.
• Christina M. Patten, 47, 13400 block of North 1170th Street, Martinsville, Ill. Booked 7:35 p.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, no valid driver's license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Larry J. Prouse, 59, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Robert L. Long, 36, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Billy Mitchell, 45, 500 block of East Main Street, Jasonville. Booked 11:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Monday
• Tristan D. Weaver, 21, 200 block of North Charles B Hall, Brazil. Booked 2:21 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license (two counts).
• Mary E. Walker, 36, 10 block of Berry Street, Greencastle. Booked 2:29 a.m. Acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or alteration of prescription form; theft; and auto theft.
• Chris S. Kirmse, 42, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher Foster, 25, 100 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 7:52 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
