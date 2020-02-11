Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 10, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Heath A. Dalton, 32, 4600 block of South County Road, Cory. Booked 11:28 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Desirae X. Dugger, 28, 2300 block of West Zell Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Derrick J. Gibson, 57, 1400 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 p.m. Criminal trespass and conversion.
• Wayne R. Compton, 32, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 p.m. Court order.
• Donald R. Orman Sr., 52, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Donald A. Spallone, 47, 400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Public indecency.
• James B. Winfree, 49, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Court order.
• Robert D. Rooksberry, 29, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• James L. Lawson, 43, 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Bruce Hay, 27, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Disorderly conduct, interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief, domestic battery and battery.
Saturday
• William A. Roberts, 51, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).
• Daphney L. Allen, 38, 500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Refusal to identify self, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and neglect of a dependent.
• William E. Jones, 30, no address available. Booked 7:42 a.m. Failure to appear, failure to appear on felony charge, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and public intoxication.
• Kimberly L. Waller, 53, 1100 block of South Roget, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• David D. Allen Sr., 37, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 a.m. Burglary.
• Aaron D. McDaniel, 26, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, operating a vehicle whileintoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Sunday
• George Peters, 43, 2500 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin Fontanyi, 33, 600 block of South Grant Street, Brazil. Booked 11:34 a.m. Court order.
• Armando A. Kresmery, 24, Bloomfield. Booked 11:36 a.m. Court order.
• Alonzo McClendon Jr., 37, 300 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jason D. Wilds, 37, 500 block of South Fifth Street, Clinton. Booked 1:40 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts); strangulation; invasion of privacy; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and battery.
• Ronnie L. Miller, 62, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 p.m. Battery.
• Bronson S. Moody Jr., 26, 7200 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Justin W. Weger, 28, 300 block of North Main Street, Clinton. Booked 3:10 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Ossie E. Tompkins, 30, 600 block of Maple, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Daniel D. Joy, 44, no address available. Booked 11:47 p.m. Burglary.
Monday
• Charles L. Letner, 31, 200 block of Third, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
