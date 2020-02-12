The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Anthony L. Williams, 22, 1900 block Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Robbery.
• Phillip Andrew Foster, 25, 300 block Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 p.m. Domestic battery.
• David W. Decker, 64, 8600 block South State Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Mary E. Taft, 31, 700 block Watson Street, Sullivan. Booked 4:49 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Terry J. Ross, 44, 2900 block South Ninth 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Residential entry and legend drug prescription violation.
• Dylan J. Gamble, 20, 1300 block East Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Domestic battery.
• David A. King, 19, 19900 block Parke Avenue, Lynwood, Ill. Booked 10:34 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Carie Joab, 45, 500 block South Depot Street, Brazil. Booked 11:19 p.m. Criminal conversion.
• Kaylee R. Jones, 19, 500 block West Columbus Street, Staunton. Booked 11:20 p.m. Criminal conversion and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday
• Zachary West, 27, 700 block South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 a.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Belinda A. Dobrowolski, 31, 6600 block North Lake In The Woods Drive, Brazil. Booked 1:41 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Don Warren Norris, 35, 3800 block Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
