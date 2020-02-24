Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 24, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jasmine R. Jones, 24, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Criminal conversion.
• William L. Carter III, 36, 8300 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Burglary and resisting law enforcement.
• Jason Custer, 30, 500 block of South Second Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, improper or no tail or plate light, and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Aaron M. Mason, 35, 100 block of North C Street, Richmond. Booked 6:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Devonte Q. Allen, 27, 100 block of North Sherman Avenue, South Bend. Booked 7:44 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, theft and fraud.
• Scott L. Stevens, 56, 1800 block of Spang Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jessie C. Maesch, 36, 100 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft, auto theft, counterfeiting and check deception.
• Zachary Buckhoy, 26, 10 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Latrena Roberson, 35, 10 block of East Riverside Drive, Evansville. Booked 11:04 p.m. Possession of marijuana, neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Monday
• Gary L. Drake, 38, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Robert L. Rivard, 29, 400 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Possession of handgun without license; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lacosta S. Wilson, 39, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
