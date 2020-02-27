Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 27, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Samy Wali Mutekulwa, 24, 1200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ronald A. Luci, 26, 1900 block of Maple Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan M. Smith, 28, 3500 block of Rosehill Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 p.m. Dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Umba K. Maloba, 42, 5400 block of North James Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 p.m. Theft (two counts)
• Stephanie D. Smith, 24, 10 block of South Lafayette, Bowling Green. Booked 2:22 p.m. Dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Daneille L. Harris, 39, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug; dealing in methamphetamine (two counts); maintaining a common nuisance (two counts); dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Catlan K. Icenogle, 25, 3600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
• Bradley S. Milam, 48, 100 block of North Crews Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Brittany N. Wallace, 34, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Residential entry (two counts).
• Kathryn R. Dean, 28, 10 block of Fenwood, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; neglect of dependent/child violations; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Tabetha N. Brown, 39, 1300 block of South Jessie Court, Rockville. Booked 9:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jesse West, 39, 5700 block of South Union Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
