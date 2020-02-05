The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Skyra S. Anderson, 24, 3700 block East Bulla Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Terrance L. Ballard, 36, 1400 block South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 a.m. Court order.
• Bradley S. Holmes, 43, 3200 block Country Club Road, Spencer. Booked 4:21 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, auto theft, and possession of meth.
• Jeremy David Gibson Jr., 27, 400 block East Georgia Street, Brazil. Booked 5:58 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Chester E. Gabbard, 67, 2000 block South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Disorderly conduct and intimidation.
• Robert D. Casey, 29, 2300 block North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike, domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
• Melinda S. Morris, 28, 3400 block Wallas Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• George Malcome Deyoung, 54, 1900 block North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon.
• Veronica Lerma, 33, 700 block Drake Street, Indianapolis. Booked 8:35 p.m. Expired plates, driving while suspended with prior, and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Crystal D. Herrington, 46, 300 block South Lafayette Street, Bowling Green. Booked 10:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Amber Dawn Wilson, 27, 3100 block South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Christopher L. Butler, 33, 1400 block North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Failure to appear and battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
