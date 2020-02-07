The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Elijah Joshua Dunham, 21, Indianapolis. Booked 11:35 a.m. Disorderly conduct, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia.
• John Hosea Gonzalez, 28, transient, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Sexual battery and out-of-county warrant.
• Richard L. Miekow, 37, 100 block South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Dwayne Lamonte Porter, 58, 600 block North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:38 p.m. Possession of meth, possession of legend drug or precursor, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Randall Jordan Stewart, 25, 2800 block Zoe Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jay Richard Church, 39, 900 West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Eric J. Dove, 39, Winslow, Indiana. Booked 11:41 p.m. Failure to appear.
Friday
• Guy Anthony Switzer, 28, 900 block South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Possession of meth.
• David L. Bealmear, 46, 1700 block North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Battery and robbery while armed with deadly weapon.
• Sara Kae Kable, 38, 4400 block South Longyear Place, Terre Haute. Booked 3:22 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Bryan C. Holmes, 41, 1100 block Heartwood Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Tina Maria Nees, 58, 2600 block Jefferson, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 a.m. Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance or its metabolite in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Christopher Scott Sickles, 28, 2200 block Third, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 a.m. Driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Amanda J. Lyttle, 40, 4400 block South Longyear Place, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
