The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• David E. Bolinger, 43, 1100 block Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:00 a.m. Burglary and theft.
Abdulaziz Mesfer F. Alqahtani, 23, 2300 block Stone Creek, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Franklin Lee Boger, 29, 500 block South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 p.m. Arson (2 counts), arson for hire resulting in severe bodily injury, and insurance fraud.
Deandre Vanshe Williams, 30, 1300 block Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Criminal mischief.
James Edward Hoole, 31, 4200 block South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Possession of a handgun, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Angel M. Budd, 28, 500 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Matthew Ryan Addison, 41, 200 block Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Strangulation and criminal confinement.
Nathanial Joseph Wells, 35, 4500 block South Maplewood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Justin R. Wells, 31, 1600 block Plum, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of paraphernalia, improper display of registration plate, and driving while suspended (2 counts).
Joseph A. Lofton, 24, 600 block North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Battery.
Friday
• Hamza Bouknani, 25, 800 block North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
