Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 25, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Christian A. Treloar, 20, 4800 block of Happy House Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:17 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Russell J. Cottrell, 41, 300 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Kenneth A. Smothers, 22, 700 block of East State Road 58, Merom. Booked 3:22 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Garrett W. Froschauer, 45, 1100 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Tracey Fouts, 43, 10 block of n 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Alan L. Angel, 41, 1200 block of Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Residential entry and theft.
• Jeremy D. Hunt, 44, 1100 block of U.S. 40, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Conversion, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Billy J. Salyer, 35, 1300 block of Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Bobby R. Coons, 33, 200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Joshua L. Fields, 29, 1400 block of Second, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Kaitlyn D. Peebles, 28, 10 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Battery.
• Charles R. Judy, 31, 1700 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 p.m. No valid driver's license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Alaya N. Whitehead, 21, 1600 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Tuesday
• Theodore D. Robinson, 27, 5300 block of East State Road Lot 24, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, criminal confinement, criminal mischief and intimidation.
• Kora L. Coffin, 27, 10 block of Potomac Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, failure to appear on felony charge and legend drug prescription violation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
