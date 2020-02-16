Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 16, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Stanita G. Antrobus, 40, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 a.m. Conversion.
• Javen L. Elder, 18, 6700 block of West County Road 100 South, Petersburg. Booked 10:25 a.m. Criminal recklessness, robbery and burglary.
• David T. Byers, 51, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Phillip D. Payne II, 58, 1100 block of College, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Heidi E. Gifford, 37, 100 block of East Harlan Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 p.m. Operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license.
• Albert M. Gurchiek, 42, 600 block of North Private Road 320, Brazil. Booked 3:40 p.m. Intimidation, criminal trespass and battery by bodily waste.
• Megan J. Ray, 29, 10 block of Judith Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling (two counts), dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael J. Tomes, 34, 2100 block of Indiana 54, Bloomfield. Booked 4:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Kory E. Morgan, 31, 3100 block of South Westwood Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Court order.
• Craig M. McDaniel, 21, 1100 block of East Maywood Court, Effingham , Ill. Booked 7:47 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Saturday
• Natasha L. Jones, 44, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Rebecca R. Thomas, 20, 1100 block of Darin Court, Goshen. Booked 2:27 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal confinement, criminal mischief and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 24, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance; operating without ever obtaining license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey Garner, 53, 400 block of North Main, Terre Haute. Booked 7:02 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Reese J. Williams, 35, 10 block of 23rd Street, Edinburgh. Booked 12:37 p.m. Court order.
• James Crowley, 56, 1700 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Zachary Buckhoy, 26, 10 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brandy L. Mitchell-Bradford, 40, 2300 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Westly E. Noe, 40, 700 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Conversion, failure to appear, possession of legend drug or precursor, and possession of paraphernalia.
• John D. Quillen, 30, 8300 block of North Pottsville Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief and domestic battery.
• Laura E. Bridges, 49, 1900 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Samantha J. Norris, 31, 3800 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Ryan J. Ross, 24, 7900 block of North County Road 675, Brazil. Booked 12:54 a.m. Conversion.
• Jeffery A. Feller, 65, 9200 block of Rio Grande Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard P. Martello, 22, 1900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge (two counts).
• Edwin C. Russell, 43, 2200 block of Buckeye, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jesse V. Schane, 28, 10 block of South Pine Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Delvon Gambrell, 25, 1500 block of Fourth Street, Madison, Ill. Booked 3:29 a.m. Dealing in marijuana.
• Charles Cook, 21, 1300 block of North Forest Lane, Brazil. Booked 3:43 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jalen Barker, 19, 400 block of Cormorant Court, Lafayette. Booked 4:56 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Calvina Smith, 23, 300 block of North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• John B. Gould, 39, 5300 block of West County Road, Jasonville. Booked 6:11 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
