Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. Aug. 8, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Jason P. Dawson, 34, no address available. Booked 10:12 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Katherine Brown, 32, 1400 block of East Main Cross Street, Taylorville, Ill. Booked 12:37 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Andrew N. Keller, 34, 10 block of West Maple, Shelburn. Booked 2 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, intimidation and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Ashley J. Waltermire, 31, 3800 block of South Hampton, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Gregory Joiner, 40, 1400 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Randy L. Reedy, 42, 100 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Saturday
• Timothy E. Newsom, 18, 1900 block of East Indiana 38, Shelburn. Booked 1:08 a.m. Criminal recklessness and possession of handgun without license.
• Nicole Kelley, 41, 7500 block of North 42½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 a.m. Battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michelle D. Myers, 47, 2200 block of Spang Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sadie E. Haas, 38, 600 block of North Little Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Leonard M. Atterson, 35, 300 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Conversion.
• Brandi L. Brown, 35, 6900 block of West U.S. 40, Brazil. Booked 11:29 a.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• John P. Blair, 57, 500 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Emma Blair, 31, 100 block of North McQuilkin Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 p.m. Theft.
• David L. Barth, 49, 2300 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, domestic battery (two counts), intimidation and public intoxication.
• Justin J. Morson, 18, 200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, intimidation and criminal recklessness.
• Earl D. Perrill, 60, 1500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin D. Dawson, 44, 4400 block of North 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Auto theft and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Timesha L. Gibbons, 35, no address available. Booked 8:30 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Chad R. Hall, 45, 800 block of South Indiana 63, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.
• Samantha L. Tucker, 31, 2200 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
Sunday
• Joe L. Hofmann, 42, 4200 block of West County Road 1275, Jasonville. Booked 1:10 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, criminal mischief, burglary, theft (four counts), auto theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stephanie L. Ebler, 38, 2100 block of North 14½, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Michael E. Wilson, 41, 100 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia,
• Lee A. Gilbert, 54, 2200 block of North Euclid Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.