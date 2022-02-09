Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 9, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Tammy J. Darkis, 47, 1800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 a.m. Conversion.
• Ronald A. Luci, 28, no address available. Booked 11:23 a.m. Counterfeiting; resisting law enforcement; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher B. Higginbotham, 41, 4800 block of North Orchard Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 a.m. Battery.
• Misty T. Hastings, 43, 1200 block of Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 p.m. Court order.
• Joshua A. Roberts, 31, 1900 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ryan D. Burns, 34, 3100 block of Arbor Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:24 p.m. Intimidation.
• Shelby L. Jackson, 27, 2400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:07 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Shawnacy C. Maugans, 34, 6100 block of Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Miguel A. Miller Jr., 31, 2200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, conversion and resisting law enforcement.
• Nakeitha S. Tyler, 38, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Neglect of a dependent (two counts), child restraint system violation and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kristal Stewart, 49, 300 block of South Crestview Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lindsey M. Freeman, 31, 10 block of West Trinity Avenue, Clinton. Booked 7:03 p.m. Possession of syringe, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Ricky Williams, 27, 2100 block of Yorkside Court, Indianapolis. Booked 8:21 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Danielle Cook, 25, 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bailee M. Dandridge, 24, 2900 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Conversion, operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Westly E. Noe, 42, no address available. Booked 11:41 p.m. False identity statement and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday
• Tracy L. Bennett, 38, 600 block of Parkview Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.