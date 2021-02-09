The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Joshua D. Doty, 35, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, auto theft, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Paul R. Hoffert, 50, 2600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jennifer A. Jones-Hensley, 46, 10 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Austin B. Kitchel, 35, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Leonard J. Fields Jr., 20, 8400 block of South Edison Place, Prairieton. Booked 8:41 p.m. Disorderly conduct and intimidation (two counts).
Friday
• Jessica N. Marshall, 33, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 a.m. Arson (two counts); and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device .
• David J. Sickles, 51, 1400 block of First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 a.m. Criminal trespass, conversion (two counts) and criminal conversion.
• Troy R. Hines, 34, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; domestic battery; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Douglas R. Spacht, 30, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal trespass (two counts), theft and conversion.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 31, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, invasion of privacy, battery by bodily waste and battery.
• Steven Massutti, 40, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Strangulation and battery with bodily injury.
• Robin Rolt, 61, 5200 block of East Greenbriar, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Damien W. Swinson, 18, 400 block of North Michigan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.
Saturday
• Cameron J. Jent, 22, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, carrying handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
