Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 8, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday through Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Samantha G. Farrell, 27, 100 block of Doe Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and domestic battery.
• Lindman Opdyke, 45, 2900 block of Harding Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Refusal to identify self and public intoxication.
• Thomas A. Williams, 32, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 p.m. Domestic battery, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
Friday
• Noelle K. Schwartz, 27, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 a.m. Domestic battery and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• William L. Watson, 51, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Caitlin M. Goings, 27, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Battery against a public official and resisting law enforcement.
• Hope M. Fullerton, 37, 100 block of East Ridge Street, Brazil. Booked 4:29 p.m. Intimidation.
• David D. Rigdon, 29, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and aggravated battery.
• Bradley W. Akers, 40, 900 block of Houghton Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Court order.
• Brandon Cunningham, 48, 200 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Saturday
• Terrence L. McGuffin, 25, 10 block of East Private Road, Center Point. Booked 3:30 a.m. Dealing in a controlled substance.
• Douglas A. Gibson, 32, 1800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anthony T. Kebede, 31, 2900 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Lauren S. Evans, 26, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Moses L. Ellington, 38, 200 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:47 p.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Keith L. Hull, 37, 2900 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Jesse Padgett, 31, 200 block of North Beecher Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Ronnie Godsey, 51, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Dominic Halbert, 24, no address available. Booked 9:55 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Sunday
• Kaleb J. Camacho, 24, 300 block of North Arlington Street, Greencastle. Booked 2:48 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nathanial J. Wells, 37, 100 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 a.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Scott A. Griffy, 50, 2200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Thurman Rutledge, 29, 1300 block of North 14th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Wayne R. Porter, 68, 600 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.
• Katherine M. Lahr, 50, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Conversion.
• Tiara K. Dees, 29, 4200 block of Lake Street, Bridgman, Mich. Booked 6:43 p.m. Burglary, invasion of privacy, confinement and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
Monday
• Dean Sunderland, 29, 10 block of Birch Street, Baldwin, Wis. Booked 12:44 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Carlos D. Thompson, 45, 1100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Henry D. Key, 30, 2200 block of Morgan Street, Escondido, Calif. Booked 8:06 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cody V. Murdock, 35, 10 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 a.m. Possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Albert C. Glaspie, 36, 2500 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Intimidation.
• Robert W. Hope, 39, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Melinda D. Starks, 46, 1400 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Robert J. Chlebowski, 42, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official; criminal mischief; criminal trespass; false informing; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• James E. McDowell III, 53, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Steven T. Czajka, 30, 200 block of Cruft Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Battery.
Tuesday
• Mendi R. Utterback, 47, 2300 block of South Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 a.m. Theft.
• Deborah S. Loges, 59, 2400 block of Layher Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:57 a.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
