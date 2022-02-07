Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 7, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Samantha G. Farrell, 27, 100 block of Doe Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and domestic battery.
• Lindman Opdyke, 45, 2900 block of Harding Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Refusal to identify self and public intoxication.
• Thomas A. Williams, 32, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 p.m. Domestic battery, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
Friday
• Noelle K. Schwartz, 27, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 a.m. Domestic battery and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• William L. Watson, 51, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:02 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Caitlin M. Goings, 27, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Battery against a public official and resisting law enforcement.
• Hope M. Fullerton, 37, 100 block of East Ridge Street, Brazil. Booked 4:29 p.m. Intimidation.
• David D. Rigdon, 29, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and aggravated battery.
• Bradley W. Akers, 40, 900 block of Houghton Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Court order.
• Brandon Cunningham, 48, 200 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Saturday
• Terrence L. McGuffin, 25, 10 block of East Private Road, Center Point. Booked 3:30 a.m. Dealing in a controlled substance.
• Douglas A. Gibson, 32, 1800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
