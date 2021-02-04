Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 4, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jonathan A. James, 30, 1300 block of George Street, Logansport. Booked 12:36 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, residential entry and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Stephen J. Wiggins, 33, 100 block of Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 p.m. Theft of a firearm, criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, auto theft (two counts), resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 25, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 p.m. Theft and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Lewis E. Wallace, 49, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and false reporting.
• Daniel L. Sappington, 28, 2600 block of Oak Cliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Janel N. Johnson, 24, 800 block of East Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Residential entry, simple assault and domestic battery.
• Steven A. Hutchens, 35, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Rachelle Wood, 37, 1600 block of Country Walk Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Sean M. Spelic, 38, 400 block of North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, Calif. Booked 10:57 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Thursday
• Oquail D. Martinez, 22, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Erik S. Deal, 35, 2200 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:39 a.m. Theft and auto theft.
• Oluwasijibomi D. Ayewumi, 19, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
