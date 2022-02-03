Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 3, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Christina L. Lennox, 43, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Westly E. Noe, 42, Farmersburg. Booked 2:13 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Lacy M. Proctor, 29, 2400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brooke L. Griffin, 28, 16800 block of North Mount Moriah Road, Marshall, Ill. Booked 3:07 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jonathan W. Herman, 41, 2100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, interference in the reporting of a crime, residential entry, domestic battery and theft.
Thursday
• Lloyd E. Thomas, 64, 600 block of Williamsburg Court, Indianapolis. Booked 1:31 a.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
• John D. Thomas, 33, 2900 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Intimidation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.