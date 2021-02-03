Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 3, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Robert T. Jeffers, 42, 1400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jennifer Fisher, 37, 300 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Wesley Seger, 43, 2300 block of Legendary Drive, Martinsville. Booked 9:05 p.m. False informing and out-of-county warrant.
• Kevlin L. Mayhew, 52, 200 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Daldib T. Singh, 29, 2300 block of North Valentine Avenue, Fresno, Calif. Booked 9:40 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
• Michael A. Wycoff, 49, 4800 block of North Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 p.m. Operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license.
Tuesday
• Haley J. Evinger, 27, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Mark A. Bender, 37, 10 block of Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, theft and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Timmie L. Fields, 19, 300 block of North 15th, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Michael C. Carlyle, 45, 1500 block of South Lancer, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert Greene, 26, 800 block of North Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 5:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua R. Tabor, 35, 10 block of South 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Intimidation and criminal trespass.
Wednesday
• Mark E. Ralston, 44, 900 block of Hayne Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe; possession of methamphetamine (three counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jason J. Miller, 38, 1400 block of North Meridian Street, Brazil. Booked 1:47 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, criminal confinement, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Stuart J. Macpherson, 67, no address available. Booked 4:21 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Ronald Diaz Jr., 38, 100 block of Dancer Drive, Laredo, Texas. Booked 6:14 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Prestin L. Zink, 23, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 a.m. Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
