Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 28, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Feb. 16, 17 and 18, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Feb. 16
• James E. Stevens, 55, 300 block of Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Criminal mischief and arson.
• Dana L. Vanhook, 37, 500 block of North Michigan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 a.m. Auto theft and criminal conversion.
• Jody A. Cliver, 45, 300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Melvin E. Carrico, 67, 300 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Scott R. Lawrence, 29, 100 block of U.s. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Margarito C. Orozco, 43, 1900 block of North Berwick Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 8:05 p.m. Reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Feb. 17
• Donte E. Lonberger, 38, 3400 block of North Rybolt Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:06 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• John Eckert, 31, 800 block of North Lincoln Road, Rockville. Booked 3:21 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Jeremy I. Restivo, 24, 10 block of Grape Street, Freeman Spur, Ill. Booked 4:46 a.m. Auto theft (two counts), resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and possession Of stolen property.
• Juarez L. Goodrich, 64, 4300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles N. Taylor, 63, 1300 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Deward E. Philpott, 53, 1300 block of South Fourth St, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Brice Cole Stevens, 39, 1900 block of Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and theft.
Feb. 18
• Clark A. Pierce, 33, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Residential entry and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Marvin L. Eacret, 29, 2400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal confinement, criminal mischief, residential entry and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Michael W. Stidman, 28, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery (six counts), strangulation, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Chad F. Butts, 36, 2500 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 a.m. Theft and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
